Stroll down memory lane with Motown, soul music at Kearney's Merryman Performing Arts Center

When queried about how this music is received, Hodges responded “You still hear Motown music playing on the airways and we put the other ’ 70s music in there. We may put some Barry White, Al Green, Donna Summers, and Aretha Franklin. We also sprinkle in a little ’ 70s music along with the Motown so it’s like a tribute to Motown and the hitmakers of the ’ 70s.”

Who sings the Barry White songs? “Well, he’s one of my idols. I’ve always loved Barry White and with the heavy voice I do a rendition of him. So it goes very well.”

Hodges says the audience is really an important part of their performance. “It’s more like a give-and-take, you know. We give up some of the Motown sounds and the choreography and the uniforms and the crowd starts digging it and then they send the vibes back to us so it’s a back-and-forth. And before the night’s over, everybody’s hollerin’ and screamin’ and having a great time. So it’s most definitely a crowd participation thing.”