Stroll down memory lane with Motown, soul music at Kearney's Merryman Performing Arts Center

KEARNEY — The Motown sounds of the ’ 60s and ’ 70s will arrive Sunday in Kearney with the 10-member Masters of Soul.
The show is part of the Kearney Concert Association 2021-22 season at the Merryman Performing Arts Center.
Masters of Soul is a celebration of the legendary songs and performers that defined Motown and soul music. This 90-minute show features stylishly costumed, fully choreographed performances of male and female groups backed by a live band.
For many, Masters of Soul is the ultimate stroll down memory lane. For younger generations, the show offers an opportunity to experience an era in our country’s history that produced many of the greatest music acts ever recorded.
The name Motown Records was a contraction of motor town, which was a nickname for Detroit where the studio featured exclusively Black performers. They dominated the Billboard charts from 1965 to 1968 and remained a formidable force into the ’ 70s and the early days of disco.
In talking with John Hodges, the spokesman for the Masters of Soul, one instantly knows that he sings bass. Hodges explained how the group formed nearly three decades ago.
“It was nearly 30 years ago and we were a local band called TFC. We were playing a lot of the Motown hits along with hits from the ’ 70s and I discussed with one of our agents about us putting together a Motown show. So he gave us 30 days to construct it and we came up with The Temptations, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves and The Vandellas, and Gladys Knight — the whole nine yards. They really weren’t expecting us to put together such a great act; but when we first aired it, the act was so great that it blew their minds and that’s how we began.”
When queried about how this music is received, Hodges responded “You still hear Motown music playing on the airways and we put the other ’ 70s music in there. We may put some Barry White, Al Green, Donna Summers, and Aretha Franklin. We also sprinkle in a little ’ 70s music along with the Motown so it’s like a tribute to Motown and the hitmakers of the ’ 70s.”
Who sings the Barry White songs? “Well, he’s one of my idols. I’ve always loved Barry White and with the heavy voice I do a rendition of him. So it goes very well.”
Hodges says the audience is really an important part of their performance. “It’s more like a give-and-take, you know. We give up some of the Motown sounds and the choreography and the uniforms and the crowd starts digging it and then they send the vibes back to us so it’s a back-and-forth. And before the night’s over, everybody’s hollerin’ and screamin’ and having a great time. So it’s most definitely a crowd participation thing.”
When asked about any memorable concerts Hodges didn’t go back very far. “We did a master class this morning for the young kids — elementary schools, middle schools, and some college kids were in there too. We did a show for them this morning and we asked who knew anything about Motown. Some of the kids knew ‘My Girl’ because of the movie themes that the song has been played on. We had a great time. We had the kids jumping out of their seats and they were nowhere around when Motown was born.”
“We had a great time today it was a lot of fun. I think we incorporated a few students that want to go on to the Motown thing when they get older. It was all about fun and music here in Chanute, Kansas.”
Hodges expounded on the group’s nearly 30 years on the road. “The tour’s been going very smooth. Everybody is having a great time. We are musicians and we’re playing it all live. Everything is all live. We’re all enjoying it going from city to city bringing the Motown sound.”
In closing Hodges added, “Tell the people to come on out to the show. They’re gonna’ have a great time going back to the Motown sound and the hitmakers of the ’ 70s. We guarantee you’ll be out of your seats clapping and singing right along!
Kearney Concert Association President Rick Mitchell said, “This concert is a great example of how Kearney Concerts lives up to our mission which is ‘to provide and promote concerts of exceptional quality at affordable prices.’ Masters of Soul is a great show, whether you want to relive the ’ 60s or get an introduction to the sounds that dominated this era. Fifty dollars per adult is just a fraction of what you would pay for entertainment of this quality. We especially want the younger members of our community to be exposed to quality live performances. That’s why mom and dad (or even grandma and grandpa) can take advantage of our family rate of $110. That is only $10 more for the family than just mom and dad.”
Information and Kearney Concert Association memberships are available at 308-627-2717 or at KearneyConcerts.org.