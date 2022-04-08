Striving to be the best, Amhert's Gallaway Female Wrestler of the Year

AMHERST — Reagen Gallaway is on the hunt.

The Amherst junior isn’t satisfied with an undefeated season. A state championship. Or being a pioneer and an ambassador for the sport of women’s wrestling.

She simply wants to be the best.

“My dream for next year? To make a big statement for myself,” she said. “I wasn’t the best pound-for-pound wrestler. … I was No. 2. That kind of almost made me sick because I know I can be the best. I know that sounds kind of cocky but you got to be. You got to be a little bit cocky to be a wrestler.”

Gallaway more than proved she’s a wrestler this year. She went 37-0, pinning every one of her opponents in the first period.

Her accomplishments have made her the Kearney Hub Female Wrestler of the Year – just another first in a breakthrough year for girls on the mat.

“The highlight was seeing girls down in Omaha, down in the tunnels, being emotional … Seeing girls in the tunnel smiling because it had been a dream of mine and being out there on the mat was just unbelievable,” Gallaway said. “I had no words for it because, as a little girl, I was like, ‘Hey, why aren’t there any girls down there?’”

Now there are. And Gallaway has proven she’s one of the best.

She got into wrestling when she was just 6 years old, tagging along while her brothers who participated in the Amherst wrestling club.

She convinced her parents she should participate, too, and she found her place on the mat.

A few other girls felt the same way, but not very many.

When she wrestled her freshman year, boys were her opponents and her losses outnumbered wins.

It wasn’t until she participated in the non-sanctioned girls state tournament in York did she square off with other girls. In four matches, she had her first “unofficial” state title.

The next year, she had 14 matches against girls, resulting in 14 wins and another unofficial state championship.

This year, her matches against girls tripled, and this state championship is “official.”

“Before, people didn’t look at me and say, ‘Oh, wow, she’s a two-time state champion.’ Those were non-sanctioned, so nobody really thought of them as anything. But now I’m a state champion and it’s, ‘Oh, wow. This is so cool,’” she said.

Gallaway has a plan to accomplish her quest to be the best. It starts with tougher competition.

“I like the competition. I live for it,” she said. “My goal for next year, is to track down state champions and try to beat them. … This year I had some decent, good competition but wasn’t to where I actually loved it.

“So I want to track down state champions. I want to track down the 145 (pound) state champion. Maybe the 160, I don’t know. So maybe even go down a weight class and track those ones.”

She has experience going out of state and facing tough competition – girls who have taken her three periods and some who have beaten her. Girls who force her to step up her game.

Gallaway recently competed in the Midwest Classic, facing the Colorado state runner-up. She won 4-3, scoring a late escape.

In October, she competed in a national tournament where there were nine nationally ranked girls in her bracket. She placed fifth.

Her current national ranking, she said, is No. 23.

“I thrive for that competition,” she said.

This summer she will step up to the international stage as she has been selected to compete on a U.S. team touring France.

“They’re pretty secretive about our competition and who we’re going to see, but the girls I’ve heard of are from Germany, possibly Iran, Sweden, of course, France. ... And then hopefully, Russia. … That would be pretty fun. They’re pretty mean and I want to see how good I can do against one of them,” Gallaway said.

How does she know about international wrestling?

“I constantly watch international wrestling. … I watch film all the time because I can ... I just want to get better and better and better. Because I may be good now but there’s always room to get better. So that’s what I strive for,” she said.