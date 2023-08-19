KEARNEY — Leaders of local non-profits are invited to apply to the LEAN IN (Leadership Excellence for Area Nonprofits) program. Applications are due by noon Sept. 8.

LEAN IN is a partnership between the Kearney Area Community Foundation and Elijah Landell, a leadership coach with Rising Tide Leadership Development. This will be its third course in Kearney.

“The purpose is to equip local non-profit leaders with principles and tools to be more productive and efficient in their organizations,” Landell said.

Some of the key topics will include:

Growing from communication to connection

Prioritizing

Utilizing and growing each organization’s influence

Modeling attitudes and actions desired in each organization

Investing time, instead of just spending time with team members

Landell said leaders in past groups recognized that all non-profits, no matter their purpose, have similar struggles.

“This led to open discussions that helped the group bond and problem solve together. The result was a group of leaders who grew personally and in leadership and were able to quickly apply these principles,” he said.

Through this, they saw the benefits of becoming stronger leaders, encouraging productivity, and finding harmony with work and their personal lives, he added.

The class begins at noon Oct. 5 in the conference room at the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce at 1007 Second Ave. and will be held for two-and-a-half hours on alternate Thursday afternoons for six months. Participants should bring a bag lunch or snack and a beverage.

The cost is $100, payable upon acceptance into the program.

Past LEAN IN participants included:

2022-2023:

Broc Anderson, Buffalo County Historical Society

Janell Brown, Kearney Area Children’s Museum

Cheri Clark, Kearney Jubilee Center Thrift Store & Food Pantry

Nikki Gausman, SAFE Center

Margot Icenogle-Larsen, Kearney/Buffalo County CASA

Amanda Pearson

Kori Roberts, Family Advocacy Network

Ryan Stanton, COMPASS Nebraska

Bill Taddicken, Rowe Sanctuary

2021-2022:

Ray Longoria, Kearney Family YMCA

Nancy Lyon, LyonHeart Equine Assisted Learning

Martha Marfileno, Buffalo County Community Partners

Erin Nelson, Residential Assistance for Families in Transition (RAFT)

Katie Rickard

Cindi Richter, CHI Good Samaritan Foundation

Judi Sickler, Kearney Area Community Foundation

Angela Smith, Nebraska VR

Jamie Vetter, Family Advocacy Network (FAN)

Applications are now being accepted for the 2023-2024 class. Visit Andi@kearneyfoundation.org or call KACF at (308) 237-3114. Applications are due by noon Sept. 8.