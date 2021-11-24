Streets close Thursday for Kearney YMCA’s Turkey Trot and Gobble Wobble

Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has announced that portions of several streets will be closed 8-10 a.m. Thursday for the Kearney Family YMCA’s 19th annual Turkey Trot and Gobble Wobble.
Streets that will be partially closed for the event are: Fourth Avenue, Sixth Avenue, Seventh Avenue, 10th Avenue, 11th Avenue, 42nd Street, 45th Street, 46th Street, 48th Street and Country Club Lane.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.