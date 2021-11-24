 Skip to main content
Streets close Thursday for Kearney YMCA’s Turkey Trot and Gobble Wobble
Streets close Thursday for Kearney YMCA's Turkey Trot and Gobble Wobble

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has announced that portions of several streets will be closed 8-10 a.m. Thursday for the Kearney Family YMCA’s 19th annual Turkey Trot and Gobble Wobble.

Streets that will be partially closed for the event are: Fourth Avenue, Sixth Avenue, Seventh Avenue, 10th Avenue, 11th Avenue, 42nd Street, 45th Street, 46th Street, 48th Street and Country Club Lane.

