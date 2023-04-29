KEARNEY — The city of Kearney and Dan Roeder Concrete have announced the northbound outside lane of N Avenue from 48th Street to 56th Street will be closed beginning on Monday for concrete work, weather permitting.

Businesses impacted by the lane closure can be accessed from the north, off of 56th Street. Pedestrians are asked to use the sidewalk along the west side of N Avenue, as the sidewalks along the east side of N Avenue will be closed in the construction area.