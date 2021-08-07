Street staffers in Loup City, Holdrege complete licensing

LINCOLN — Eric Person of Loup City and Scott Walker of Holdrege are among the five people who successfully completed a June 25 exam and now are licensed by the Nebraska Board of Examiners for county highway and city street superintendents.

In addition to Person and Walker, newly licensed street superintendents are Jason Jonak of North Loup, Joshua Nelson of Omaha and Keith TenHulzen of Firth.

Person is the Sherman County highway superintendent and Walker is an equipment operator for the city of Holdrege.

Superintendents are qualified to administer county, city and village road and street programs, including:

— Assisting in preparing one- and six-year improvement plans;

— Assisting in preparing annual budgets and financial reports;

— Supervising the annual program for design, construction and maintenance of roads and streets;

— Coordinating plans with adjacent counties, cities, villages and with the Nebraska Department of Transportation.