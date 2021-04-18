 Skip to main content
Street construction planned for 31st Street on Monday
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Engineering Division and Roeder Concrete announce that beginning Monday, the intersections and through traffic on 31st Street from Avenue D to Avenue E will be closed for construction, weather permitting.

Access to properties will be made through alleyways or side streets. Work will include roadway removal, water and sanitary improvements, grading activities and new paving.

Motorists driving in the area are urged to use caution while repairs are being made.

