Storytelling performer Michael McDonald will sing songs, stories of the frontier at The Archway
The Archway

The Archway near Kearney had about 70% of the visitors it had last summer, which is better than it expected. But it hasn't had the international travelers that it normally does.

 The Archway

KEARNEY — The Archway will present singer, songwriter, and storytelling performer Michael McDonald, performing a program of Lewis and Clark’s Corps of Discovery in song and story and cowboy poetry and nighthawk tunes at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at The Archway’s event room.

The pioneers who traveled the Oregon Trail came from far and wide. But they endured many common hardships and joys. With this program, McDonald celebrates the diverse backgrounds of the pioneers, including Lewis and Clark, and shares stories and songs of their common experiences in building our nation.

“Michael McDonald’s performance is part of a series of musical performances that The Archway hosted during the summer and into the fall,” said marketing/event coordinator Amber Clement. The program is presented with the support of Humanities Nebraska and is free and open to the public.

Following McDonald’s performance, the public is invited to enjoy Soda Fountain Sundae served from The Archway’s vintage soda fountain. Donations for sodas are welcome.

