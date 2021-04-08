Storybook Walk planned at Kearney's Harmon Park

KEARNEY — Kearney Park and Recreation and Kearney Public Library invites the public to Harmon Park for the Storybook Walk on April 17.
Participants can stop by anytime between 11 a.m.-1 p.m., to read “Different? Same!” by Heather Tekavec.
Take a walk through Harmon Park while reading the pages of the book, and engage in activities based on the story. The walk starts and ends at the Harmon Park Activity Center.
The Storybook Walk is free for families and friends of all ages. For more information, call the Kearney Park and Recreation Department, 308-237-4644.
