 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Storybook Walk planned at Kearney's Harmon Park
0 comments
top story

Storybook Walk planned at Kearney's Harmon Park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Kearney Park and Recreation and Kearney Public Library invites the public to Harmon Park for the Storybook Walk on April 17.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Participants can stop by anytime between 11 a.m.-1 p.m., to read “Different? Same!” by Heather Tekavec.

Take a walk through Harmon Park while reading the pages of the book, and engage in activities based on the story. The walk starts and ends at the Harmon Park Activity Center.

The Storybook Walk is free for families and friends of all ages. For more information, call the Kearney Park and Recreation Department, 308-237-4644.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert says Floyd died from a lack of oxygen

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News