Storybook Walk planned at Kearney's Harmon Park April 30

KEARNEY — The Kearney Park and Recreation Department and the Kearney Public Library are conducting a Storybook Walk at Harmon Park on April 30.

Interested participants may come by anytime between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. to read “And Then Comes Summer,” by Tom Brenner. Participants can walk through Harmon Park while reading the pages of the book and engage in fun activities based on the story.

The walk starts and ends at the Harmon Park Activity Center. This is a free event for people of all ages.

For more information, call the Kearney Park and Recreation Department at 308-237-4644.

