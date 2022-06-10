Storm drains are for rain water only, warns Kearney city official

KEARNEY — Storm drains are not for grass clippings and leaves.

They may be small, but grass clippings and leaves add up, said Dan Lillis, stormwater program manager for the city of Kearney.

Grass clippings and leaves blown into the street during yard maintenance don’t just disappear. They end up in the nearest river or plugging local storm sewer systems. Stormwater does not get filtered prior to reaching receiving waters.

When it rains, anything in the street washes into storm drains that lead to area lakes and rivers.

“Why should you be concerned? Organic matter such as grass and leaves can cause odors in neighborhood lakes and creeks, and drainage problems that lead to regional flooding,” Lillis said.

So what’s the best place for yard trimmings?

- Blow grass clippings back onto the lawn, where they become a natural fertilizer.

- Rake or blow excess mulching into a compost pile, where they can decompose without odor.

- Collect them and put them into a yard waste container that the city picks up weekly.

Residents can help the city of Kearney’s ongoing efforts of keeping rivers and streams clean. Private citizens can report potential pollutant sources, such as mud or debris running off of a construction site or illegal dumping into the stormwater inlets in the streets by other citizens, by calling 308-233-3234 or by utilizing Access Kearney.

Visit the city website at cityofkearney.org and click on Access Kearney in the lower left hand corner. Concerns will remain anonymous.