Storm defenseman on roster for BioSteel All-American Game

KEARNEY — Tri-City Storm defenseman Vinny Borgesi has been named to the roster for the BioSteel All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan, on Jan. 17.
The game will feature top prospects eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft.
Borgesi was named to NHL Central Scouting’s Preliminary Players to Watch list for this year’s draft. The game will begin at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast live on the NHL Network.
Borgesi, 17, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, scored two goals and recorded 10 assists in 49 games for the Storm last season. He has recorded nine assists and has appeared in every game in the 2021-22 season.
