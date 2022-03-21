Storm defenseman breaks USHL record for points

WATERLOO, Iowa — The Tri-City Storm enjoyed a record-setting night on Saturday, beating the Waterloo Blackhawks 4-2 in Waterloo’s Young Arena as Mitchell Miller broke the USHL record for points by a defenseman and Jordan Wilmer set a team record for assists.

Mitchell notched his 66th point with a power-play goal in the first period and the goal was assisted by Wilmer, gving him 51 this year.

The previous record for defensemen was set by the Storm’s Ronnie Attard. Jaden Schwarz held the assist record prior to Wilmer.

Wilmer recorded two additional assists during the game.

Graham Gamache scored his ninth goal on the power play at 2:20 of Saturday’s first period to give Tri-City a 1-0 lead. Miller scored about eight minutes later, making the score 2-1.

Mason Wheeler scored his second goal of the season at the 11:14 mark of the second period and Gamache scored again at 18:16 of the third period to seal the win.

The win avenged a 5-4 loss Friday night to the Black Hawks, who scored three unanswered goals in the third period.

Gavin Brindley, Miller, John Druskinis and Wheeler scored for the Storm, who saw a four-game win streak come to an end.

It was the 14th goal of the season for Brindley and was assisted by goaltender Arsenii Sergeev for his second of the season.

Druskinis’ goal was his second of the season.

Sunday, the Tri-City Storm dropped a 5-2 decision to Des Moines with Lleyton Roed and Ilya Nikolaev scoring for the Storm.

Roed scored his 17th goal less than one minute into the second period to tie the score at 1-1 with Tanner Adams and Gavin Brindley earning the assists.

Nikolaev scored his 18th goal just 17 seconds into the third period with assists by Cole O’Hara and Wilmer, but Des Moines pulled away.

Sergeev dropped to 25-6-1-0 after making 20 saves on 24 shots on goal.

Tri-City fell to 37-10-2-0 but remains on top of the USHL standings.

Tri-City hits the ice again on Friday in a home game against the Omaha Lancers. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

For the latest information regarding the Storm skate to www.StormHockey.com.