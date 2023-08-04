AMHERST - Still Dancin’ continues 7-10 p.m. Saturdays in August at the Amherst Community Hall at 110 N. Main St.

Playing at the community dances this month are:

Aug. 5: The Shokitanos

Aug. 12: Country Flair

Aug. 19: Curt Pfeil and Friends

Aug. 26: Dan Dobson

Cost is $5 per person for adults, and free for children and teens through high school graduation. All ages are welcome.

Attendees are encouraged to bring desserts to share. Paper plates and cups are also needed.

For more information, call Martha at 308-730-0154.