Steinbrink's Pets & Plants Day will be a doggone purr-fect event

KEARNEY – For more than 10 years, Willow and Aspen have been happily living among the plants, flowers, pots and fertilizer at Steinbrink Landscaping & Greenhouse at 2010 30th Ave.

On Saturday, the two cats will be part of Steinbrink’s second annual Pets & Plants Day, set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Co-sponsored by the Kearney Area Animal Shelter, the event will show how animals and plants can live together happily ever after.

As an added attraction, KAAS will have adoptable dogs on hand from 10 a.m. to noon. Attendees can take home a new plant, a new pet and new knowledge on how they can co-exist.

“We see a lot of customers who are scared or unsure about what plants are safe or non-toxic for their pets,” Brock Steinbrink, a landscape designer at Steinbrink’s, said. “We’re offering this so pet-lovers don’t get rid of their plants, or plant lovers aren’t scared to adopt pets because of their plants.”

Chloe Lovitt, executive director of KAAS, said, “This will be so beneficial. People buy plants, but they don’t know if the plants will be toxic to animals or not. This is a great way to get people educated and keep animals safe.”

As customary at Steinbrink’s, well-behaved pets are welcome, too.

From 10-11 a.m. a Pet-Friendly Houseplant Seminar will teach attendees about the safe co-existence of plants and pets and “how to avoid cat-astrophe,” Steinbrink said.

That will be followed at 11 a.m. by a Pet-Friendly-Houseplant Potting Workshop.

Lovitt is eager to show off some of the available shelter dogs. Adoptions at the shelter have been “a bit slow” in the last few weeks, she said, although “the past weekend was very good,” especially since the shelter’s most seasoned canine resident, a red heeler named Boy Scout, found a home. He had been there since September.

She said the shelter will bring only dogs, but not cats, to the event. “We can’t have cats running around. Dogs are much easier to take outside, too.”

In the afternoon, a 2 p.m. hands-on Tropical Terrarium Workshop will dig into a world under glass and teach attendees to make and care for tropical terrariums. This workshop, with materials included, costs $40. Pre-registration is required by calling Steinbrink’s at 308-234-6670.

Customers can also purchase dog treats, dog collars and other pet merchandise Saturday.

Steinbrink’s Facebook page warns, “There’s a100 percent chance of falling in love with a ‘pawsitively’ perfect pet” Saturday, adding, “Find your fur-ever plant friend and give it a fur-ocious name.”

Willow and Aspen are proof of that. Rocky Steinbrink, owner of the garden center, adopted them from the Humane Society in November 2011.

“We’ve always had a cat here since we opened in 1996,” he said. “In November 2011, the one we had died, so I grabbed my daughter Roxanne and we went up to the Humane Society. They had two kittens who were orphans. The nurse and vet up there had bottle-fed them from day one.”

The vet had named them Hocus and Pocus. They were brother and sister and were of the Nebelung breed, a rare pedigree. The vet asked that they be adopted together, so Steinbrink took them both.

“We went up there for one, and we came back with two,” he chuckled. He renamed them Willow and Aspen. “Our employees love to hold them, so they’re not afraid of people. They’re our mascots here.”

He said many customers seek out Willow and Aspen when they arrive at the store. Some children come in to just to see them.

“They have an amazing life in our greenhouse and bring joy to our staff and customers,” Brock said. “This event will let people realize that pets will bring joy to whoever adopts them.”

