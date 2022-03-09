 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Steinbrink hosts Spring Market Saturday in Kearney

  • 0
Steinbrink Landscaping & Greenhouses
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Steinbrink Landscaping & Greenhouse will hold its first Spring Market 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday inside its warm greenhouse at 2010 30th Ave.

The free event will feature 14 vendors who will sell soap, candles, jewelry, artwork, clothing, sugar scrubs, cheese/meat snacks, wood décor and yarn décor.

Vendors will include Canal Soap, Little Blue Bus Jewelry, Little Town Gardens, Maddie B Designs, Millie Mae Threads, Modern Eleven Jewelry, Modern Knot, Nik’s Knots, Oh! Sugar Scrub Co., Platte Valley Woodworks, Say Cheese, Stella June, Unique Candle Co, and Yo Adrianne Co.

Also, Baristas will sell tasty drinks, six Girl Scout troops will sell cookies, and Straight Arrow Bison will sell bison meats, along with ready-to-eat burgers, brats and roasted bison sandwiches.

The event follows Steinbrink’s Winter Market in December.

“We had such overwhelming support from our community that we decided to host a Spring Market before our busy season begins,” Dione Steinbrink said.

People are also reading…

“Certain seasons, we have some extra space in our recently expanded greenhouse and the atmosphere is welcoming with all the plants, sun, and warmth, so we decided to utilize the space to host some vendors,” she added.

Along with that, Steinbrink’s will sell spring flowers, pansies, a generous variety of houseplants, succulents, cacti, perennials, shrubs, trees, garden seeds and garden supplies.

For more information, call 308-234-6670 or visit steinbrinklandscaping.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fentanyl may be linked to two deaths in Phelps County

Fentanyl may be linked to two deaths in Phelps County

The deaths occurred approximately within a week of one another at the end of January and beginning of February, said Phelps County Attorney Mike Henry. Phelps County law enforcement recovered counterfeit pills made to look like prescription opioids that tested positive for fentanyl.

At last Kearney Cinema 8 announces progress in storm recovery

At last Kearney Cinema 8 announces progress in storm recovery

The owner of the shuttered Cinema 8 theater in south Kearney had good news to share with motion picture fans in Kearney on Thursday. “We FINALLY got our remaining HVAC systems in. Supply chains are starting to flow in our favor,” tweeted owner Bobby Wilson.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian airstrike on maternity hospital 'atrocity,' says Zelensky

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News