Steinbrink hosts Spring Market Saturday in Kearney

KEARNEY — Steinbrink Landscaping & Greenhouse will hold its first Spring Market 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday inside its warm greenhouse at 2010 30th Ave.

The free event will feature 14 vendors who will sell soap, candles, jewelry, artwork, clothing, sugar scrubs, cheese/meat snacks, wood décor and yarn décor.

Vendors will include Canal Soap, Little Blue Bus Jewelry, Little Town Gardens, Maddie B Designs, Millie Mae Threads, Modern Eleven Jewelry, Modern Knot, Nik’s Knots, Oh! Sugar Scrub Co., Platte Valley Woodworks, Say Cheese, Stella June, Unique Candle Co, and Yo Adrianne Co.

Also, Baristas will sell tasty drinks, six Girl Scout troops will sell cookies, and Straight Arrow Bison will sell bison meats, along with ready-to-eat burgers, brats and roasted bison sandwiches.

The event follows Steinbrink’s Winter Market in December.

“We had such overwhelming support from our community that we decided to host a Spring Market before our busy season begins,” Dione Steinbrink said.

“Certain seasons, we have some extra space in our recently expanded greenhouse and the atmosphere is welcoming with all the plants, sun, and warmth, so we decided to utilize the space to host some vendors,” she added.

Along with that, Steinbrink’s will sell spring flowers, pansies, a generous variety of houseplants, succulents, cacti, perennials, shrubs, trees, garden seeds and garden supplies.

For more information, call 308-234-6670 or visit steinbrinklandscaping.com.