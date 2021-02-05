'Stay With It:' Fitness big part of Kearney centenarian's life

KEARNEY — As he does three times a week, John Cochran worked out Wednesday afternoon at the Kearney Family YMCA. As he merrily chatted with a few friends, he did sit-ups, bends, leg exercises and more.

Not bad for a man who will turn 101 on Sunday.

“Thirty years ago I was doing 90 sit-ups. Now I do 16. Once I passed the age of 100, I could tell a difference,” he said as he toned up his shoulder muscles on a machine. “I like these kinds of exercises.”

Instead of modern workout clothes, the retired UNK professor wore a red plaid long-sleeved shirt, brown trousers and black socks and black shoes.

“Here I am, I’ll be 101 in a couple of days, and my digestion is still relatively good. I sleep well at night. In the past couple of years, I’ll wake up at 1 or 2 in the morning. I always have good reading material on hand, so I read for an hour and a half or so and then go back to sleep and sleep the rest of the night,” he said.