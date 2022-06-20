Statue transported to its new base in Old Towne Kearney

KEARNEY — The soldier statue that stood guard above the northwest corner of the Museum of Nebraska parking lot until a few weeks ago has been redeployed to Old Towne Kearney.

Friday, workmen loaded the 7-foot 6-inch statue and its monument base onto a heavy-duty flatbed trailer for a short trip to the small railroad park at Central Avenue and South Railroad Street. A dense, vibration-proof base has been prepared there for the monument base and statue.

A member of the work crew said some work would be done on the monument this weekend.

Dating to almost 90 years ago, the monument was erected after the Civil War and the Spanish American War. The Civil War spanned 1861-1865, but the Spanish American War ended in a flash, and lasted from April 21-Dec. 10, 1898.

The statue’s original resting place was in the center of Kearney’s busiest intersection at the time: Central Avenue and 25th Street.

According to a report in the June 8, 1909, Kearney Hub, 92 veterans of the Civil War — which had been fought 44 years earlier — petitioned the city council to erect the statue to memorialize soldiers and sailors of the Civil War and the Spanish American War.

In the Civil War, the Union Army defeated the Confederate Army to end slavery in the United States.

The U.S. battled Spain in the Spanish American War in support of Cubans and Filipinos who were fighting for freedom from Spain.

The war ended Spain’s colonial rule and it launched the political career of Theodore Roosevelt, who became famous for leading a charge up a hill on horseback. Legend has it that three years after that battle he rode that horse into the White House.

The soldiers and sailors monument sustained significant battle scars in 1957 when a motorist struck it in the center of the Central Avenue and 25th Street intersection. The Jan. 7, 1957, Kearney Hub carried a photo of the damaged car, but the crash also harmed the monument’s base. City officials decided the monument no longer was safe. The city decided to move the 15-ton monument.