Statewide tornado drill set for Wednesday as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week

KEARNEY — Outdoor warning sirens will sound around 10 a.m. Wednesday in the city of Kearney and Buffalo County for a tornado safety drill.

The drill is part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, which started Monday throughout the state.

The drill is an opportunity for schools, businesses, residents and local officials to test their severe weather emergency preparedness plans, said Darrin Lewis, Buffalo County Emergency Manager in a news release.

Local outdoor warning sirens, NOAA Weather Radio alarms, will be activated to signal the start of the drill. The public is ask to take action as if it were a real emergency.

Residents also are encouraged to have a weather alert device in their houses and businesses, and to sign up for BuffaloWatch to receive various alerts, including weather, on their mobile devices, Lewis said in the release.

Severe Weather Awareness Week comes before the traditional peak tornado months of May, June, and July in Nebraska. When atmospheric conditions are right, however, tornadoes can occur at any time of the year.

Buffalo County will not sound the sirens for the drill if there is inclement weather on Wednesday.