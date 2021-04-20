Statewide COVID-19 cases on the rise; seven deaths reported

KEARNEY – COVID-19 is rising throughout the state with 495 new cases reported Monday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and seven new deaths.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 statewide fell Monday from 168 to 159. As of Tuesday morning, the state had recorded 17,108 cases of COVID and 2,222 deaths since March 20, 2020, with 810,880 people testing negative for the virus.

Two Rivers Public Health Department issued no update Tuesday morning on new cases or vaccinations. CHI Health Good Samaritan had six COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday morning. No number was available from Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Free vaccines are available for anyone over age 16. A vaccination clinic will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, 3807 N Avenue, Kearney. Advance registration is required. Visit the Two Rivers website, trphd.org, or the state registration site, vaccinate.ne.gov.

Free vaccinations are also available at Walmart, HyVee, Valley Pharmacy, Family Fresh Market, U-Save Pharmacy and Medicap. Check their websites or call for dates and times. Advance registration is required.

For state information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.