KEARNEY — Nebraska Medicine has broken ground for the Nebraska Medicine Kearney Cancer Center on West 24th Street.

The announcement was made at a reception Tuesday afternoon at the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Discovery Center.

The $33 million, 53,000-square-foot structure will include medical oncology, radiation oncology, a lab, pharmacy, infusion, survivorship programs, genetics counseling and a healing garden.

Construction will be done by the McCarthy Group.

The NMKCC is expected to open in 2024. University Village is a 104-acre, mixed-use development that is adjacent to, and a partner of, the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

James S. Linder, M.D., chief executive officer of Nebraska Medicine, told guests that “Nebraska Medicine is the premiere cancer care in the state. A lot of people in Kearney now have to travel to Omaha for care. The reality is that the likelihood of successful treatment increases if you are treated initially by the best possible physicians.”

Seeds for the center were planted more than two years ago when Kearney oncologist Dr. Cynthia Lewis knew that her 3,600-square-foot Heartland Hematology and Oncology at 412 W. 42nd St. was bursting at the seams.

“I had blueprints. We were going to build a new building,” she said. Selling the practice, which she had founded in 2001, was a consideration, too.

Then she talked with Harris Frankel, a neurologist at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, about “what Nebraska Medicine could do for Kearney. I trained at UNMC, and if I was going to sell it to anyone, it would be UNMC,” she said.

One thing led to another. HHC became a clinical partner of UNMC and was renamed Nebraska Medicine Heartland Hematology and Oncology. Last year, plans were underway for the new building.

“I didn’t want to sell my practice. It keeps growing. I said, ‘Why can’t we have here what they have there? We can make it really big,” she said. The new structure will be roughly 15 times larger than her current facility.

Linder added, “None of this would have happened without Dr. Lewis’ foresight.”

Dr. Jeffrey Gold, chairman of the board of Nebraska Medicine, said the project will bring education, research and clinical trials to the people of central Nebraska and beyond. “We are about serious medicine and extraordinary care."

Kyle Skiermont, Nebraska Medicine’s vice president of oncology and pharmacy, said the new structure will provide "the people, space and technology to offer the best cancer care west of Omaha."

He added, “We’ll have radiation technology and genetics counseling. People will be able to stay in Kearney and get cancer care close to home. It will offer patients a simple, comfortable environment.”

Doug Kristensen, chancellor of UNK, called the plans “great for Kearney.” He said NMKCC exemplifies the goal of University Village, which is to provide “an urban village in a rural setting.”

University Village sits just south of the main part of the UNK campus and aims to blend education, residential and commercial opportunities and recreation.

Nearby is the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Health Science Education Complex, which opened in 2015. A new UNMC Rural Health Education Building is underway as well.

Michael Christen, executive director of University Village, said, “The footprint and value of Nebraska Medicine on the University Village site continues to add great momentum and excitement, and a level of diversity, to the offerings here."