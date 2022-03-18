State speech brings over 1,000 students, 200 schools to Kearney

KEARNEY — More than 1,000 high school students from 204 schools descended upon Kearney this week for the Nebraska School Activities Association State Speech Championships.

The competition kicked off Wednesday with classes A and B. Class C1 and C2 competed Thursday. State speech will commence today with Classes D1 and D2. State speech traditionally has been held at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, but it has been conducted at Kearney High School the past two years.

“UNK’s spring break calendar/changes did not align with hosting NSAA State Speech in 2021 or 2022, and KHS graciously offered to step in as host,” NSAA Assistant Director Jeffrey Stauss said.

Nearly 1,200 to 1,500 people attend state speech each day. The tournament was not held in 2020 because of COVID-19. There are no COVID-19 restrictions at the meet this year.

Results from Thursday’s Class C1 and C2 final competitions for area teams are:

Class C1

No Hub Territory finalists

Class C2

First — Duet Acting: Cameron Russell and Ellie Oxford, Loup City

First — Oral Interpretation of Poetry: Sydney Mitchell, Alma

Second — Extemporaneous Speaking: Cami Fulton, Loup City

Fourth — Entertainment Speaking, Hayden Hauge, Ravenna