State senators issue letter to oppose proposed health standards

“Citizens in general and local school board members need to contact the state Board of Education to say that they do not like the proposed standards. I know there will be a revision in the fall, but I think it’s good to be proactive. It’s good for us to be proactive because we are so strongly opposed to the standards,” Murman said.

Work will begin this summer on the second draft and will be made available to the public this fall. The public will have a chance to voice their opinion in a survey that will have a more simplified design.

Earlier this month, Kearney Public Schools issued a news release stating a team of KPS officials will be formed to evaluate the district’s current health standards and see if any amendments are necessary.

“At this juncture we are going to move forward with our own process,” said KPS Associate Superintendent Jason Mundorf. “We are going to bring together our own team of local experts, teachers and administrators. We are going to do that in the fall.”