State senators issue letter to oppose proposed health standards

LINCOLN — A Glenvil state senator wants to see the Nebraska Department of Education’s proposed health education standards scrapped altogether.
State Sen. Dave Murman, who represents District 38 in south-central Nebraska, was one of 30 state senators who issued a joint letter Thursday opposing the Department of Education’s proposed health standards.
“I feel the proposed health standards don’t fit the state of Nebraska. It ought to be up to the parents as how they educate their children on sexuality and especially the morals that go along with sex education,” Murman said. “I think the proposed standards are very age-inappropriate and have a political agenda.”
The Department of Education released a draft of the proposed standards in March. The new proposed standards, particularly the section on human growth and development, have garnered attention from school districts and parents across the state, as well as from Gov. Pete Ricketts who spoke Thursday at Grand Island.
The standards have become a topic of discussion across the state particularly involving when and how to teach Nebraska students about sexual health education.
In the letter, the senators expressed disappointment that, “despite three months of feedback from parents, the NDE has not been responsive to their objections and concerns.” The senators are calling upon local school boards to adopt resolutions to reject the proposed health education standards and retain local control over the content of their health curriculum.
“Citizens in general and local school board members need to contact the state Board of Education to say that they do not like the proposed standards. I know there will be a revision in the fall, but I think it’s good to be proactive. It’s good for us to be proactive because we are so strongly opposed to the standards,” Murman said.
Work will begin this summer on the second draft and will be made available to the public this fall. The public will have a chance to voice their opinion in a survey that will have a more simplified design.
Earlier this month, Kearney Public Schools issued a news release stating a team of KPS officials will be formed to evaluate the district’s current health standards and see if any amendments are necessary.
“At this juncture we are going to move forward with our own process,” said KPS Associate Superintendent Jason Mundorf. “We are going to bring together our own team of local experts, teachers and administrators. We are going to do that in the fall.”
The team will publicize a draft of its standards for input from people who Superintendent Kent Edwards called “stakeholders.” The draft will be presented to the KPS Board, and be available for review on the KPS website. School officials will be transparent with a final set of health education standards that meet “our students’ educational needs and our community’s moral values,” Edwards said in the news release.
KPS’s current set of health curriculum standards was adopted in April 2012, and has been taught without incident or negative feedback for nine years.
Murman believes the proposed standards support unhealthy behaviors and should place more emphasis on the consequences of sex outside of marriage.
“The standards also normalize behaviors that are inappropriate behaviors. To the extreme, they could be even used for grooming young children to be oversexualized,” he said.
State senators who signed the letter include Julia Slama (Legislative District 1), Robert Clements (LD 2), Robert Hilkemann (LD 4), Mike McDonnell (LD 5), John Arch (LD 14), Ben Hansen (LD 16), Joni Albrecht (LB 17), Brett Lindstrom (LD 18), Mike Flood (LD 19), Speaker Mike Hilgers (LD 21), Mike Moser (LD 22), Bruce Bostelman (LD 23), Suzanne Geist (LD 25), Myron Dorn (LD 30), Rich Pahls (LD 31), Tom Brandt (LD 32), Steve Halloran (LD 33), Curt Friesen (LD 34), Ray Aguilar (LD 35), John Lowe (LD 37), Dave Murman (LD 38), Lou Ann Linehan (LD 39), Tim Gragert (LD 40), Tom Briese (LD 41), Mike Groene (LD 42), Tom Brewer (LD 43), Dan Hughes (LD 44), Rita Sanders (LD 45), Steve Erdman (LD 47) and John Stinner (LD 48).