State school board candidate to speak to Central Nebraska Patriots
State school board candidate to speak to Central Nebraska Patriots

KEARNEY — Sherry Jones of Grand Island, a conservative District 6 candidate for the Nebraska State Board of Education, will speak at the Feb. 10 Central Nebraska Patriots meeting.

Jones will make a brief presentation at the meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. at the Kearney Eagles Club. According to her press release, time will be available to ask questions and interact.

Jones said in her press release she is a conservative voice for children, parents and taxpayers. She believes Nebraskans need education that “is protective of children’s hearts, minds and bodies, in line with the will of parents, and mindful of the resources provided by taxpayers.”

Jones has a campaign website — sherry4nekids.com — and an email address: sherry4nekids@kdsi.net.

