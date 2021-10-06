State’s Developmental Disabilities director to host town hall in Kearney

KEARNEY — Tony Green, the state’s Developmental Disabilities Division director, will hold a “Let’s Talk” Town Hall Listening Tour session 6-8 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Kearney Public Library’s Niobrara Room at 2020 First Ave.

“DD is committed to providing the best community-based services possible, so it’s extremely important to get into the community and listen firsthand to the people we serve,” Green said.

He will talk about improvements the division has made during the past year.

DD supports nearly 11,000 Nebraskans with developmental and intellectual disabilities, as well as the aging and disabled population. Individuals and their families who receive these services or want to learn more are encouraged to attend.

Green’s statewide tour begins Oct. 14. He will visit seven other Nebraska cities, including Norfolk, Beatrice, Omaha, Lincoln, Scottsbluff, North Platte and Papillion.