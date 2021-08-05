State revenues are almost $1B better than budget, proof Nebraska is on roll

KEARNEY — At 2.9%, Nebraska has the United States’ lowest unemployment rate, and, in spite of the COVID pandemic, state revenues are almost $1 billion better than budget, giving Nebraska proof the state is on a roll.

Gov. Pete Ricketts referred to employment statistics, state revenue forecasts and other factors as he welcomed a crowd of more than 500 people to Wednesday’s Ag and Economic Development Summit.

Held at the Younes Conference Center, the summit brought together Nebraska’s farm and business leaders, along with international participants from around the globe.

Rolando Luna came from Peru to expand the exchange of organic Peruvian fruits and Nebraska beef, pork and chicken.

He said the people of Peru are interested in meat from Nebraska, and so are other countries, including China.

“Peru has a lot of agriculture that we can bring to the United States, such as potatoes, onions and a lot of organic fruit that grows in the Peruvian jungle, and that would be very good for Nebraska,” Luna said. “I have a lot of orders to bring meat from Nebraska, like beef, pork and poultry. I have a lot of requests from China, and I’ve been in contact with Chinese entrepreneurs. In my country we also are interested in Nebraska’s wheat and grain.”

