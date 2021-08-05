State revenues are almost $1B better than budget, proof Nebraska is on roll

KEARNEY — At 2.9%, Nebraska has the United States’ lowest unemployment rate, and, in spite of the COVID pandemic, state revenues are almost $1 billion better than budget, giving Nebraska proof the state is on a roll.
Gov. Pete Ricketts referred to employment statistics, state revenue forecasts and other factors as he welcomed a crowd of more than 500 people to Wednesday’s Ag and Economic Development Summit.
Held at the Younes Conference Center, the summit brought together Nebraska’s farm and business leaders, along with international participants from around the globe.
Rolando Luna came from Peru to expand the exchange of organic Peruvian fruits and Nebraska beef, pork and chicken.
He said the people of Peru are interested in meat from Nebraska, and so are other countries, including China.
“Peru has a lot of agriculture that we can bring to the United States, such as potatoes, onions and a lot of organic fruit that grows in the Peruvian jungle, and that would be very good for Nebraska,” Luna said. “I have a lot of orders to bring meat from Nebraska, like beef, pork and poultry. I have a lot of requests from China, and I’ve been in contact with Chinese entrepreneurs. In my country we also are interested in Nebraska’s wheat and grain.”
Other international representatives at the governor’s economic summit were Consul Wolfgang Moessinger of Germany, Deputy Consul General Maria Ronnie of the United Kingdom, Consul General Ariel Delouya of Canada and Mark Tomkins of the German American Chamber of Commerce.
Former Iowa Gov. Terry Brandstad, who is the United States’ ambassador to China, was the summit’s keynote speaker.
Wednesday’s summit was the first in two years because the coronavirus forced the cancellation of the 2020 event, so this year’s summit combined agriculture and business.
Among topics discussed Wednesday were value-added agriculture, international trade and private property rights.
The agenda also featured topics about revitalizing North Omaha. Ricketts said some state offices are opening in that part of Nebraska’s largest city and that the state is targeting minorities in its employment advertising.
Ricketts said the state’s workforce now is comprised of 11.6% minorities. He said the state each year has 600 contracts worth a total of $7 billion, and that services have been created to assist small and minority businesses in pursuing these contracts.
The governor encouraged summit participants to get to know each other. He said networking would be one of the most valuable takeaways from the summit.
“C’mon, this is Nebraska. It’s just one big small town,” Ricketts said.