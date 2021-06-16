State public health director thanks Kearney medical personnel for COVID-19 efforts

KEARNEY — Dr. Gary Anthone, director of public health for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, stopped in at Kearney’s two hospitals Tuesday to recognize the efforts of hospitals and public health departments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of his statewide week-long tour, he also paid a visit to Two Rivers Public Health Department.

At CHI Health Good Samaritan, Anthone met with about 20 hospital leaders, including those instrumental in Good Sam’s response to the pandemic. He gave a Power Point presentation about where Nebraska was, and where it is now, in the fight against COVID-19. He also toured hospital areas most impacted by the pandemic, including the ICU.

From there, Anthone went to Kearney Regional Medical Center, where he met hospital leaders, visited the ICU and heard about how the hospital moved walls to create a unique isolated wing for COVID-19 patients.

Anthone also visited hospitals and health departments in Grand Island, Hastings, Gothenburg, Lexington, North Platte, Ogallala, McCook and Scottsbluff and will ride in the NEBRASKALand Days Parade in North Platte at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Anthone assumed his position in January 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the pandemic, this was his first opportunity to meet leaders and staffs of Nebraska hospitals and health departments.