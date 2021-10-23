State land judging competition challenges youths near Bertrand

BERTRAND — Students and instructors from 39 high schools met Oct. 20 at the Bertrand Community Building to compete in State Land Judging.

The Tri-Basin Natural Resources District partnered with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service to host the annual competition.

Charlie Wells of Holdrege was named a 2021 State Land Judging individual champion. Wells, Nick Taylor, Katie Jewett and Mitchell Way of Holdrege were a 2021 State Land Judging team champion.

The students judged at the Platte Republican Diversion pasture west of Smithfield. The land is on the Platte-Republican divide. On the north side, runoff water flows toward the Platte River and on the south toward the Republican River.

“We are honored to host the State Land Judging contest,” said John Thorburn, Tri-Basin NRD general manager. “It is critical that young people learn about the value of our soil resources. Holdrege Silt Loam is Nebraska’s official state soil, so this area is ideal for a land judging event. I’m so thankful for the many volunteers and partnering agencies who helped make this contest a tremendous success.”