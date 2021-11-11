State honors Franklin for job retention through broadband, childcare services

LINCOLN — Successful efforts to expand employee amenities and economic development in the city of Franklin, population 1,000, have earned accolades from the state of Nebraska.

The state Department of Economic Development recognized Franklin as the newest member of Nebraska’s Leadership Certified Community program on Tuesday. Kelly Gewecke, DED’s Central Nebraska Business Development consultant and LCC program coordinator, honored economic development leaders during a special presentation to the Franklin City Council.

Franklin is one of 32 Nebraska communities to qualify for DED’s LCC program, which was created in 2011 to help villages and municipalities adapt to ongoing changes and opportunities in economic development. Certified communities must demonstrate an understanding for and preparedness in strategic planning, and display readiness in technological development to help new and existing businesses grow.

Qualifying LCCs earn status in the program for five years and are required to maintain community websites to market local development, which may include information on available sites and buildings and regional employment opportunities.