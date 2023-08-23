Fairgoers will find magic, music, science and high-flying stunts — free to enjoy — all over the grounds of the Nebraska State Fair.

“We want to give our guests not only variety but also value,” said Ray Massie, director of marketing. “Once they pass through the gates, visitors will find fun and exciting things everywhere they look, and most of them don’t carry any additional cost.”

Many of these acts and activities are available throughout the run of the fair. Check the new Nebraska State Fair app to plan your visit using the latest updates and showtimes.

Do you have what it takes to be a Ninja? Find out at the Ninja Nation Mobile Ninja Course, located in the Grand District. Put your skills to the test and compete with friends and family to see who can get through the course the fastest.

Aurora Cooperative Ag-tivity Acres in the Family Fun Zone has inclusive fun for kids of all ages, including crafts, activities, games and learning.

At the Five Points Bank Paint-by-Numbers, fairgoers can take part in painting a 20-foot mural in the Earl May Fair Square. Be one of the thousand painters to fill in numbers and check the progress every day of the fair until the painting is complete.

Science Safari in Kramer’s Sustainability Pavilion offers hands-on STEM activities for kids and adults.

The Central Nebraska Antique Tractor and Equipment Club will host the Antique Tractor Games at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, in the Grand District. Games include tractor balance platform, ball drop, obstacle course, egg drop and slowest crawl.

Join the Chicago Honey Bear Dancers for a Kids Dance Workshop on the AGI Stage. Kids and adults alike will learn dances while also learning to “Be a Buddy, not a Bully.” Or watch them perform a high-energy song and dance show featuring a super star singer from “American Idol” and hits from the 1950s to today.

The Chester Mouse Funhouse will offer daily family-friendly ventriloquism shows at Kramer’s Sustainability Pavilion. Chester and his friend will share magic tricks and laughs.

Brad Weston’s amazing and hilarious strolling act is a theatrical thrill ride on a unicycle — in a straitjacket. Clean, fast paced and full of surprises, it’s a family-friendly show with an emphasis on comedy.

Kids Celebration in the Aurora Coop AG-tivity Acres is a family game show for groups of all ages, featuring fun, interactive competitions that invite the entire audience to participate.

Big Bee Transforming Car transforms from a Chevrolet Camaro into a giant 15-foot action robot. Look for him in the Aurora Coop Park.

Louie Foxx is living his childhood dream of being a magician. He’s the consummate kid that never grew up, and it’s evident as you watch his magic interact with audiences of all ages. Look for him on the AGI Stage, in the Earl May Fair Square or strolling throughout the fairgrounds.

Professor Newton takes kids on a science adventure through fun and engaging hands-on experiments at Kramer’s Sustainability Pavilion.

NoWear BMX, located in the Family Fun Zone, captures the attention of kids and adults alike with a live X-Games style show by a professional BMX freestyle stunt team.

At the Foam Zone in the Aurora Coop AG-tivity Acres, watch as a mountain of foam fills the area for kids of any age to jump in and get foamy!

The Nebraska State Fair’s own Bobbie the Barker returns to the Family Fun Zone this year. This is comedy schtick on a stick.

Using a chainsaw, Papa Bear Chainsaw Carver turns tree stumps into beautiful statues. Check out his carving show daily in the Grand District, or bid on a carving on Sept. 3 at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the 1868 Foundation.

To find the Bubbler strolling around the fairgrounds, just follow the bubbles. Big bubbles, small bubbles, bubbles inside bubbles, they quickly gather a crowd wherever the Bubbler goes.

Travis Newcombe is not your typical magician. This one-man show explores magic, mind reading and sideshow stunts with a whole lot of audience participation daily on the AGI Stage.

Join the crew of WOW! Water Circus as they climb the rigging with aquatic mermaid aerialists, tumble the surf with amphibious acrobats, even catch and release some fishy jugglers. Help turn the tides for the castaway pirate clown set adrift in the Aurora Coop Park.

Muralist Kipp Davis will bring the Nebraska Building foyer to life with a beautiful mural. Visit daily as he adds to the piece, culminating in a one-of-a-kind work of art.

Visit the half-size replica of the Tomb of the Unknown recently unveiled at Nebraska’s State Capitol. The replica will be in the Grand District on Friday, Aug. 25, through Thursday, Aug. 31.

During the Nebraskappella! event, a variety of high-quality a cappella groups will perform in a mass chorus at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, on the AGI Stage. These groups will also be performing throughout the fairgrounds during their strolling performances.

State Fair staple the Clogging Connection will showcase several intriguing numbers and will get you on your feet dancing along at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, on the AGI Stage.

Las Vegas comedy hypnotist Tyzen transforms audience members into the stars in his show at Kramer’s Sustainability Pavilion. Tyzen will perform multiple shows daily on Aug. 30-Sept. 4.

The Occasionally Hilarious Improv Show will deliver a completely improvised, never-before-seen performance on the spot at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at the Earl May Fair Square. The Lincoln group was established in 2018.

The Many Moccasins Dance Troupe is an ensemble of professional Native American performers who utilize traditional Native American dress and dance to entertain, educate and uplift audiences around the world. They will perform at 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, on the AGI Stage.

The River City Shakers, a country dance group formed to put smiles on people’s faces through dance, will perform at 2 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, on the AGI Stage.

The Prairie Dulcimer Players will perform on the 4-H/FFA Fieldhouse Stage and will also be set up in the Visual Arts area. They enjoy teaching others about the instrument. The name dulcimer comes from words that mean “sweet sound.”

Back by popular demand, Marc Dobson, the One-Man Band, plays classic rock, country and pop songs most people know and love. Find him strolling throughout the fairgrounds each day.

Wildlife Encounters will be set up in the northeast corner of the Marketplace. Get up close to touch and learn more about live alligators and wetland animals through this educational display.

Located in the Marketplace, Hedrick’s Pig Races encourage audience participation and good old-fashioned, knee-slapping laughs. Hilarity ensues when these 12 slipping and sliding porcine athletes race for the Oreo cookie served on a silver trophy platter.

Hedrick’s Educational Exotic Animal Encounter, also found in the Marketplace, will include a wide variety of animals in an up-close setting. Knowledgeable staff will be on hand to answer questions.

Hedrick’s will also have camel and pony rides, in addition to their petting zoo and racing pigs, for an additional fee.

With the theme “Whatever Your Flavor,” the Nebraska State Fair is Aug. 25-Sept. 4 in Grand Island. For more information, go to StateFair.org.