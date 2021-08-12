State Fair draft horse show schedule change bodes well for Kearney

Editor’s note: Dick Pierce of Miller and Deb Pierce of Oakland, Iowa, are not related.
KEARNEY — Giants of the horse world from Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, South Dakota, Kansas, Colorado and Oklahoma will compete Aug. 27-29 at the Buffalo County Exposition Center.
The schedule has two free sessions and three requiring admission — $15 for an adult and $8 for a child older than age 2 — a variety of events and opportunities to see horses up close.
The Three Trails Classic Series Draft Horse Show was planned quickly, after the Nebraska State Fair board decided in April to change the 2021 fair schedule to feature 4-H one weekend and FFA the other weekend.
Deb Pierce of Oakland, Iowa, and her husband, Terry, started participating in the state fair draft horse show when it still was in Lincoln and have managed it the past six years. Deb Pierce said the venues needed for the new state fair schedule meant “there was obviously no other place to go with 150 one-ton horses” on the fairgrounds in Grand Island.
The idea of moving the show to Kearney came from Justin Pierce when he and his dad, draft horse owner Dick Pierce of Miller, were at an event at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
Dick Pierce said the Buffalo County Fair Board was extremely receptive to that idea and has contributed approximately $20,000 in in-kind services to get Three Trails — named for overland trails that came through the Kearney area in the 1800s — going the first year.
Deb and Terry Pierce were sold on the idea during a May 20 visit to Kearney to look at the fairgrounds’ facilities. “Oh, my gosh, we could have such a great show here,” Deb said about their initial response. “... I just can’t emphasize how much nicer this (Expo Center) arena is ...The seating is over the top.”
Their concern was that many usual state fair entrants already may have made alternate plans for Aug. 27-29, particularly six-horse hitch competitors needing to earn points at draft horse shows to qualify for the Classic Series Finals Sept. 16-18 at Shipshewana, Indiana. Cart class competitors also are seeking more points to qualify for their finals Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at Heber City, Utah.
Those worries faded when Deb Pierce posted some Kearney photos online after returning home.
“Just immediately, Terry started getting phone calls,” she said. “ ... We had immediate interest from the draft horse owners.”
She has registrations from a dozen six-hitch horse entrants and 20 ranch teams. The total of around 175 draft horses is about the same as at the state fair in recent years.
The contract with the Buffalo County Fair Board was finalized in June, “and we’ve been hustling ever since,” Deb Pierce said.
She hopes people going to the Nebraska State Fair on its opening weekend — state fair dates are Aug. 27-Sept. 6 — will stop in Kearney on their way or drive over from Grand Island for the draft horse show. “I don’t know why we can’t complement events at the fair,” Deb Pierce said.
Free afternoon sessions start at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28. Paid admission sessions are at 6 those nights and at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.
Logistics
Most horses will be stalled in the Ag Pavilion on the south end of the Expo Center, according to Buffalo County Fairgrounds Manager Dave Roseberry.
Deb Pierce said people may visit the stalls on the free afternoons and an hour or two ahead of the admission sessions. “We would encourage that, especially ... if this is their first experience with draft horses,” she added.
In addition to the fair board, other local partners/supporters of the new event are the Kearney Visitors Bureau and businesses providing cash or in-kind services, such as sponsoring meals for exhibitors.
Dick Pierce said the goal is to have $50,000 in the bank for expenses and prize money, but organizers believe $40,000 would be enough this year. In addition to contributions and sponsorships, there will be income from public entry fees and stall fees paid by horse owners.
Some entrants will bring campers to the fairgrounds and others can get a discounted motel rate provided by the Holiday Inn Express, he said, and some horse trailers may arrive in Kearney as early as Aug. 24.
Roseberry’s fairgrounds crew will set up stalls and work with a contractor to spread 1,200-1,500 yards of dirt 10-12 inches deep over the Expo Center arena floor. The entire floor was covered one other time, when 4,000 yards of dirt were used for a BMX competition track.
Roseberry said the first three rows of bleachers will be folded back so the first row of 2,500 seats will be 5 feet above the floor. Panels at both ends of the arena will round off the show ring’s square corners.
Looking ahead
Everyone involved expects the Three Trails Classic Series Draft Horse Show to be an annual event in Kearney. Deb Pierce said it fits an industry trend of seeking venues for stand-alone shows separate from fair sites.
Dick Pierce said organizers will meet after this year’s show to review how things went and discuss ideas for possible future activities. Kearney Visitors Bureau Executive Director Roger Jasnoch said the show’s local economic benefits will be better known by then.
“Anytime we have the chance to invest resources, time and money in an event that will be here on an annual basis, we’re all ears,” Jasnoch said.
Roseberry and show manager Deb Pierce both said that because of limited planning time, the 2021 show had to focus only on the competitions. “We want to put on a great show, but there are so many other things we can do,” Deb Pierce said, listing halter and riding classes, a horse pull, and clinics as examples.
Dick Pierce hopes Kearney area people will come to the fairgrounds Aug. 27-29 to see huge, majestic horses that are “a piece of history that’s just so intriguing.”