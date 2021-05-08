State Board of Ed hears both sides on proposed health education standards

“(Children) are exposed to sexually explicit content by cultural forces, including social media and entertainment. Now under the proposed health standards they would be exposed to graphic information about sex, abortion and politicized ideas about sexual orientation and gender identity ideology in schools,” said Bowling. “We are asking the board to let kids be kids.”

After the two scheduled appearances, the board voted to allow each person who had signed up in advance two minutes to speak in a 2 ½ -hour time frame.

A variety of members with Protect Nebraska Children Coalition, a group formed in opposition to elements of comprehensive sex education in the proposed standards, spoke as well. Katie McClemens spoke for PNCC about how the group was formed after the State Board of Education’s meeting in April in order to protect the health and innocence of children. She stated that the current Nebraska framework is appropriate and medically accurate, and that the changes will lead to great division in the state.

“We don’t want this in Nebraska and for our children,” she said.