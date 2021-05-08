State Board of Ed hears both sides on proposed health education standards

KEARNEY — Concerned citizens came out in droves Friday to speak to the Nebraska State Board of Education about proposed health education standards.
The Nebraska State Board of Education held its monthly meeting Friday at the Holiday Inn Conference Center in Kearney. There was standing-room only, and 74 people submitted requests to speak during the meeting.
The state Department of Education released a draft of the public school health standards in March. The new proposed standards, particularly the section on human growth and development, have garnered attention from school districts and parents across the state, as well as Gov. Pete Ricketts.
During the public comment period, Abbi Swatsworth, executive director of OutNebraska, and Karen Bowling, executive director of Nebraska Family Alliance, were each given 10 minutes to speak about the proposed health standards.
Swatsworth testified in support of the proposed health education standards, stating that they aid in the prevention of sexually transmitted infections and unintended pregnancy, but also teach about forms of sexual expression and healthy sexual and nonsexual relationships. The standards would aid in communication, recognizing and preventing sexual violence, as well as understanding consent and decision making, Swatsworth said.
Swatsworth also spoke about children’s understanding of orientation and identity, as well as the increased stress that leads to poor mental health in LGBTQ youths. There needs to be an increase in supportive environments for LGBTQ youths in a shared effort to improve their quality of life, she said.
“I urge you respectfully to continue your commitment to equity. Furthermore, I respectfully urge you to listen to science over fear. The science is clear,” she continued. “Comprehensive sex education programs show they can help youth delay the onset of sexual activity, reduce the number of sexual partners and increase condom and contraceptive use.”
Bowling spoke to the board in opposition to the proposed health education standards, recognizing there are many excellent objectives within the proposed standards and that every child and student has inherent value and should be treated with dignity and respect.
“We can also recognize that parents are the primary educators of their children. Ultimately, they are responsible for overseeing their children’s education. Schools best serve students when they inform, involve and respect parents and guardians,” she said.
The Nebraska Family Alliance believes that schools should teach basic biological principles and anatomy without introducing age inappropriate, unscientific ideas about sex, sexual orientation and gender identity, she added. Areas of concern that Bowling had were the writing team lacked evidenced-based, medically accurate, factual subject experts; human growth and development standards sexualize children with age-inappropriate terms and content; and the proposed standards infringe on parental rights to guide their children’s education.
“(Children) are exposed to sexually explicit content by cultural forces, including social media and entertainment. Now under the proposed health standards they would be exposed to graphic information about sex, abortion and politicized ideas about sexual orientation and gender identity ideology in schools,” said Bowling. “We are asking the board to let kids be kids.”
After the two scheduled appearances, the board voted to allow each person who had signed up in advance two minutes to speak in a 2 ½ -hour time frame.
A variety of members with Protect Nebraska Children Coalition, a group formed in opposition to elements of comprehensive sex education in the proposed standards, spoke as well. Katie McClemens spoke for PNCC about how the group was formed after the State Board of Education’s meeting in April in order to protect the health and innocence of children. She stated that the current Nebraska framework is appropriate and medically accurate, and that the changes will lead to great division in the state.
“We don’t want this in Nebraska and for our children,” she said.
Other speakers raised concerns that the health standards teach Critical Race Theory. The Nebraska Department of Education provided clarification to the Kearney Hub that CRT was not used to develop the proposed draft of the health education standards. The Equity Lens developed by the State Board of Education was utilized to ensure educational equity is reflected in the proposed draft, the clarification stated.
Dr. Lynn Zeleski of Hastings spoke in support of the proposed standards, saying that it is important to ensure students are taught language of body parts and that early intervention is important.
“Waiting until high school is too late,” she said.
The State Board of Education will not vote on the proposed health standards until fall. Public input can be given on the proposed health standards at nde.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8dI1y2pRSfXlG8R.