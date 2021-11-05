State Attorney General: Of 258 sexual abuse allegations by clergy, three in Grand Island diocese

Of the 258 alleged victims of clergy sexual abuse and misconduct investigated by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, three were from the Grand Island Catholic Diocese.
Though he’s glad the investigation is complete, the Rev. Joseph Hanefeldt, bishop of the Grand Island Diocese, said he’d rather stress the need for healing.
The church realizes that people heal from trauma in different ways and that trauma affects people in different ways, he said.
The report, issued Thursday, lists one priest in the Grand Island diocese by name. The Rev. Mark Maresh, who is still working in the diocese, exposed himself to a woman and her two young children in Kearney in 2006. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of public indecency, served 30 days in jail and received counseling in Maryland.
The attorney general’s office looked into allegations involving 158 victims in the Omaha Diocese and 97 victims in the Lincoln Diocese.
The report concludes with impressions gathered from the Grand Island Diocese.
“We reviewed 13 files from the (Grand Island) diocese,” the attorney general’s Office report says. “While several of these files contained serious allegations of sexual abuse or misconduct, none of them, other than the case of Maresh, were able to be corroborated to the point where they could be considered substantiated,” according to the report.
“For example, in one of the cases, a man in his early 20s hired as a lay religious educator was alleged to have engaged in a sexual relationship with a high school girl. The abuse reports were from the 1990s,” based on the attorney general’s report. “The file contained second-hand reports of the sexual abuse, but there were no interviews of the alleged victim nor of the lay educator. The diocese informed law enforcement of the situation, but the file contained no police reports or any information about the results of the investigation. If true, the actions of the lay educator would have constituted sexual abuse. There was simply no way of corroborating the allegations.
“In another case, a woman contacted the diocese claiming she had been sexually abused by a seminarian sometime in the early 1980s when she was 12 years old,” according to the attorney general’s report. “The woman told the victim assistance coordinator the abuse had ‘impacted her entire life.’ She informed the diocese she was planning on calling the Nebraska State Patrol to report the abuse. There was no indication the alleged victim ever followed through by contacting the State Patrol. There were no records of any further communication between the alleged victim and the diocese. Without this information, there was no way to substantiate the victim’s claims.”
“These cases illustrate there are likely other victims of child sexual abuse or misconduct in the diocese,” according to the attorney general’s office. “From the information supplied, however, we simply cannot substantiate any other cases of abuse. In the future, it would be incumbent for the diocese to be diligent to follow up, if possible, on claims of sexual abuse, and to supplement the file with information obtained from law enforcement investigations.”
Maresh, ordained in 1994, has served in more than 10 parishes in the diocese.
After the 2006 crime in Kearney, Maresh pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of public indecency. He was sentenced to serve 50 hours of community service, 30 days in jail and a fine of $250. He was removed from active ministry to attend counseling at the St. Luke Institute in Maryland, a residential treatment center for priests suffering from depression or psychological and emotional problems.
“He returned to public ministry in July of 2008 at a parish in Grand Island. He is still active in ministry in Grand Island,” according to the attorney general’s report.
Hanefeldt said Maresh currently is not a pastor or associate pastor. His work focuses on providing sacramental ministry to nursing homes in Grand Island and he fills in on weekends for priests at churches in the diocese.
Maresh worked at St. Leo’s Church in Grand Island for four years, up until July 1, 2020, Hanefeldt said.
Hanefeldt said the church continues to pray for people in the hope they will “draw nearer to the Lord” and experience healing in response to any type of trauma “as God’s grace allows them to do.”
Some people might think the trauma of sexual abuse is over, now that the report has been issued.
“But the church’s work continues in terms of focusing on this healing,” Hanefeldt said.
“What we really need to focus on in the church is not just prevention” and “the work we’ve been doing since the Dallas Charter, which the attorney general mentioned,” Hanefeldt said.
The Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, which dates back to 2002, is often referred to as the Dallas Charter. The document sets out a detailed list of procedures, originally established by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, in addressing allegations of sexual abuse of minors by Catholic clergy.
In addition to prevention, the Catholic church wants to focus on “the ongoing healing this really requires. That’s what the church should be about,” Hanefeldt said.
The three Catholic bishops in Nebraska, including Hanefeldt, released a statement Thursday in response to the attorney general’s report. The report “outlines the abusive behavior of a number of priests, deacons and Catholic laity over a span of many decades,” the joint statement says.
“We acknowledge with sadness that so many innocent minors and young adults were harmed by Catholic clergy and other representatives of the Church. It is clear that the hurt is still felt, even if the abuse was perpetrated many years ago. We apologize to the victims and their families for the pain, betrayal and suffering that never should have been experienced in the Church,” the statement says.
“This report also points out mistakes made in the way dioceses received, reported and responded to allegations of sexual abuse in the past. We have been committed in recent years to comprehensive measures to protect young people and vulnerable adults, preventing abuse, offering healing for past victims of abuse and fully cooperating with civil authorities in these matters. We have made our own public disclosures of offending clergy,” the bishops’ statement says.
“Anyone who believes that a member of the clergy, church worker or church volunteer has engaged in inappropriate conduct with a minor should contact law enforcement and the Victim Assistance Coordinator of the Diocese where the conduct occurred,” the statement concludes. “Please join us in praying for healing for victims of abuse, for their families and all in our communities who are touched by the evil of sexual abuse.”