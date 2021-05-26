Starting Tuesday, Buffalo County tax valuation protests can be filed

KEARNEY — The season to protest property valuations nearly has arrived.
Beginning Tuesday and continuing through June 30, property owners can file protests of their tax valuations.
In Buffalo County, that means filing the protest form with the county clerk, and then appearing at the scheduled hearing to prove there’s an error in the property’s assessed valuation.
“They need to bring information to prove their valuation is incorrect,” said Ron Elliott of Central Plains Valuation, the Omaha-based firm that has the contract to referee Buffalo County’s protests this year.
The Buffalo County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a contract with Central Plains Valuation. The company’s referees will earn $80 per hour hearing protests, according to the agreement between Central Plains and Buffalo County.
It’s unknown how much the county will pay Central Plains. In the past, referee firms earned $150,000 to $160,000 annually hearing an average of 2,100 protests — the highest among Nebraska counties.
In 2020, protests dropped to about 1,300.
Bill McMullen of Kearney, chair of the county board, said the drop in protests may have been linked to the pandemic. McMullen said some people were hesitant about going to public places, and so they didn’t protest their valuations.
Another reason protests dropped may have to do with McMullen’s work with the Buffalo County Assessor Ethel Skinner and her staff members. McMullen developed a seven-step plan to encourage the assessor’s office to work through valuation concerns prior to protest season.
In February — as part of the seven-step plan — the assessor’s office mailed 21,400 notices of preliminary valuations to property owners across Buffalo County. The notices informed them of the current assessed value of their property.
The notices invited them to contact the assessor’s office if there were errors in the valuation. The mailing included 11,605 notices for residential property; 7,900 for agricultural property, acreages and rural subdivisions; and 1,895 commercial properties.
A total of 3,730 property owners responded after receiving their notices, and the assessor’s office made assessment corrections on 2,000 properties.
Referees will hear protests from about mid-June through mid-July. This year, the protests will be heard in the former Black Hills Energy Building at 610 Central Ave. Last year, protests were heard in a building that had been COVID-proofed at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
The Nebraska Department of Revenue publishes a guide for property owners protesting their valuations. The guide can be found on the Department of Revenue website — revenue.nebraska.gov/PAD.