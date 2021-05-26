Starting Tuesday, Buffalo County tax valuation protests can be filed

KEARNEY — The season to protest property valuations nearly has arrived.

Beginning Tuesday and continuing through June 30, property owners can file protests of their tax valuations.

In Buffalo County, that means filing the protest form with the county clerk, and then appearing at the scheduled hearing to prove there’s an error in the property’s assessed valuation.

“They need to bring information to prove their valuation is incorrect,” said Ron Elliott of Central Plains Valuation, the Omaha-based firm that has the contract to referee Buffalo County’s protests this year.

The Buffalo County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a contract with Central Plains Valuation. The company’s referees will earn $80 per hour hearing protests, according to the agreement between Central Plains and Buffalo County.

It’s unknown how much the county will pay Central Plains. In the past, referee firms earned $150,000 to $160,000 annually hearing an average of 2,100 protests — the highest among Nebraska counties.

In 2020, protests dropped to about 1,300.

