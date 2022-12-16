Starting a child care center? Stipends are available

KEARNEY – The Buffalo County Early Childhood Collaborative is providing a $2,000 stipend to any newly licensed childcare home or childcare center.

The stipends are good through April 29, 2023.

Applications are available on the Buffalo County Community Partners’ website: bcchp.org/early-childhood-collaborative.

“Licensing your childcare shows that you are invested in following the rules and regulations set forth by the state to provide the safest opportunity for children to thrive,” said Rachel Pierce, owner of Rachel’s Creative Kids. “This gives parents peace of mind when choosing a childcare provider.”

Because obtaining a childcare care license can often be overwhelming, the collaborative is contracting with four licensed childcare provider champions to support those who are pursuing a license.

They are:

The BCECC aims to promote high quality, safe, compassionate care for children and parents. For more information, call 308-865-2284 or visit www.bcchp.org.

