Starbucks will open where El Maguey in Kearney once stood, opening planned in nine months

KEARNEY — An Omaha attorney has confirmed what many Kearney residents strongly suspected: The new business at 1104 Second Ave. will be a Starbucks.
“Construction will be something in the nine-month range,” said Benjamin Pick, the attorney representing Royce Kearney LLC, the corporation formed to build the coffeehouse. It will be on the former site of two well-known restaurants — Famous Filmore and El Maguey.
On Point Construction Management of Kearney has cleared the site for construction.
On Point had stated on Facebook that there was another Starbucks in Kearney’s future, but Pick declined to confirm that fact until he had clearance from developers Chip James and Bob Begley of Lockwood Development. The company has a reputation in Omaha for “high end” projects. Currently, their projects include the $553 million redevelopment of Omaha’s Crossroads Mall area and Sterling Ridge, a 150-acre, office-residential development on the former Ironwood Golf Course.
James is Lockwood’s principal and Begley is its vice president.
Pick said that although Kearney is three hours from Omaha and the Starbucks project is smaller than usual for Lockwood, the potential for success on the busy corner on Kearney’s main street was a significant attraction.
Speculation about the former restaurant location at Second Avenue and 11th Street began swirling several weeks ago when excavation for underground water mains started at the site. Not long after that, demolition of the restaurant building began.
The building permit for that site lists the demolition as a $50,000 expense. The construction permit calls for the shell, or outer walls, of a building to be constructed. Anticipated cost of that operation is $780,000, according to the building permit. Interior volume is listed at 1,148 sqaure feet. The lot is 25,500 square feet.
Buffalo County records say that Anchor Ridge LLC sold the property in November 2021 for $510,000.