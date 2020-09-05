Starbucks reopening Sept. 11 after quarantine complete

KEARNEY — The Starbucks store at 4116 Second Ave. in north Kearney will be closed until Friday, corporate communications stated Friday.
“We recently learned that one of our partners at this store received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19, and along with those determined to have been in close contact with them, has been self-isolating at home for a period of time,” said a Starbucks spokesperson.
“As soon as we learned of the positive diagnosis, we closed the store and have initiated a deep clean in alignment with best practices from the CDC and local health authorities. Due to limited staffing, the store will remain closed until 9/11,” said the public relations person.
The Starbucks store wrestled with COVID-19 staffing complications in July and operated on limited hours until the team returned to full strength.
The spokesperson said Starbucks places a priority on the health and safety of its employees and customers.
“The safety and well-being of our partners and communities have and will continue to be our top priority as we navigate COVID-19,” said the spokesperson.
The employee with the COVID-19 diagnosis, along with all other employees who were deemed to have worked in close contact, will be paid for missed time during the recommended 14 days of self-isolation.
