Starbucks opens in south Kearney; drive-through to open by year's end

KEARNEY — The shell of a drive-thru coffee shop in south Kearney is complete. Contractors for the business that will occupy the building have begun the work that will transform the space into a Starbucks Coffee outlet.

“I do not have an opening date, but my guess is that it will be open before year’s end, absent any setbacks,” said Omaha attorney Bemjamin Pick, who represents Royce Kearney LLC, the corporation formed to build the coffee building.

“The landlord has completed its work to the space and the tenant is now in possession of the premises and completing its tenant improvements,” Pick said.

The building is at 1104 Second Ave., the former site of two well-known restaurants, Famous Filmore and El Maguey.

On Point Construction Management of Kearney handled most of the major construction to this point, but other contractors such as Kendrek Electric of Wichita, Kansas, will finish the building to Starbucks’ specifications.

Members of the three-man team from Kansas — Kyle Koehn, Reese Bryant and Hunter Fager of the Wichita region, said the electrical contracting business that employs them has had a hand in finishing almost 300 Starbucks in the past six to seven years. They were busy Thursday installing electrical components that will run under the building’s concrete floor, which will be poured by another contractor.

Pick said in an earlier interview with the Hub that Chip James and Bob Begley of Lockwood Development are the developers for the new Starbucks location. Pick said the company has a reputation in Omaha for “high end” projects. Currently they include the $553 million redevelopment of Omaha’s Crossroads Mall area and Sterling Ridge, a 150-acre office-residential development on the former Ironwood Golf Course.

James is Lockwood’s principal and Begley is its vice president.

Although Kearney is three hours from Omaha and the Starbucks project is smaller than usual for Lockwood, Pick said the potential for success on the busy intersection on Kearney’s main north-south street was a significant attraction.

Kearneyites began speculating about the former restaurant location at Second Avenue and 11th Street several months ago when excavation for underground water mains started at the site. Not long after that, the entire restaurant building was razed.

The building permit for the site lists the demolition as a $50,000 expense. The construction permit called for the shell, or outer walls, to be constructed. Anticipated cost of that operation is $780,000, according to the building permit. Interior volume is listed at 1,148. The lot is 25,500 square feet.

Buffalo County records say that Anchor Ridge LLC sold the property in November 2021 for $510,000.