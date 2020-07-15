KEARNEY — A corporate spokesperson reported on Tuesday that the Starbucks at 4116 Second Ave. was temporarily closed for health and safety concerns earlier this week.
The shop’s drive-thru was operating Tuesday, but the door to the interior dining area was locked and a sign posted there said the business was operating on a reduced schedule.
“There is not a positive case of COVID-19 with one of our partners (employees) here,” said the spokesperson. “The store was temporarily closed as a precaution after a partner indicated they were experiencing potential symptoms. The respective partner and all other partners that may have come into contact with them are currently self-isolating.”
The sign in the entrance said the drive-thru would operate on reduced hours Tuesday and Wednesday, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., because the quarantined absence of employees created a staffing shortage.
The spokesperson noted that “all partners affected will be compensated for the time they will miss during the recommended 14 days of self-isolation.”
The spokesperson referred to the Starbucks website that outlines the company’s coronavirus policies.
According to the website, the company continues to observe “elevated cleaning and sanitizing protocols” that meet or exceed public health guidelines to help reduce the spread of the virus. All stores use the “Clean, Safe and Ready” system to ensure the well-being of partners and customers by cleaning high touch surfaces.
Prior to every shift, all employees complete a pre-check, including safety precautions such as taking their temperature, to ensure they are ready and able to work. Partners are required to wear facial coverings and frequently wash their hands. They also have the option to wear gloves.
“We respectfully require customers follow social distancing and safety protocols recommended by public health officials, including wearing a facial covering when visiting our stores,” according to the Starbucks’ website.
Starbucks suggested its customers visit the store locator on its website or the Starbucks app for locations and hours.