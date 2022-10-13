Star Trek theme picked for Kearney Public Library pub quiz

KEARNEY — The theme for this month’s Pub Quiz at Cunningham’s Journal will be “To Boldly Go: A Star Trek Quiz.”

The quiz will cover trivia from the Star Trek movies and TV shows.

Kearney Public Library’s Pub Quiz at Cunningham’s Journal will be 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Smartphones may not be used to answer questions. The team with the most correct answers wins a $50 gift card to Cunningham’s Journal.

The event is held in the upstairs area of Cunningham’s Journal, 15 W. 23rd St.

Registration is required. To register, please email James at jtidei@kearneygov.org with your team name and the number of team members (limit of 6 per team). Please call James at Kearney Public Library at 308-233-3277 for more information or questions.

This month’s free question: In “Star Trek: The Motion Picture,” what is the name of the new captain of the USS Enterprise?