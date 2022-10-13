 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Star Trek theme picked for Kearney Public Library pub quiz

William Shatner

Did you know Captain Kirk is actually Canadian? William Shatner is from Montreal.

KEARNEY — The theme for this month’s Pub Quiz at Cunningham’s Journal will be “To Boldly Go: A Star Trek Quiz.”

The quiz will cover trivia from the Star Trek movies and TV shows.

Kearney Public Library’s Pub Quiz at Cunningham’s Journal will be 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Smartphones may not be used to answer questions. The team with the most correct answers wins a $50 gift card to Cunningham’s Journal.

The event is held in the upstairs area of Cunningham’s Journal, 15 W. 23rd St.

Registration is required. To register, please email James at jtidei@kearneygov.org with your team name and the number of team members (limit of 6 per team). Please call James at Kearney Public Library at 308-233-3277 for more information or questions.

This month’s free question: In “Star Trek: The Motion Picture,” what is the name of the new captain of the USS Enterprise?

