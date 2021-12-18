Star Student of the Month: Sunrise Middle School's Omar Lopez Ramirez

Congratulations to Sunrise Middle School seventh grader Omar Lopez Ramirez, named the Star Student of the Month by Eaton of Kearney!

Omar was nominated by two Sunrise teachers, Madi Casper and Amber Dorsey.

Ms. Casper recognized Omar for his ethics, and that he "plays by the rules, acts with integrity, and proud of actions." Ms. Casper reported that, "Omar is a student that is always working his hardest. He is a positive leader who is not boisterous or loud. He knows that actions speak louder than words. Omar is always willing to help teachers and peers alike. He values his education and has a strong work ethic."

Mrs. Dorsey cited Omar's passion, that he "cares deeply, sets high expectations, and performs." She wrote that, "Omar is a stellar human being. He is caring, kind and compassionate along with being an awesome student. He works hard and always gives his best effort, even on the smallest assignment. He cherishes his family and is involved in extra curricular activities both in school and out. Omar is an amazing human being and is well deserving of this award!"

Each month during the school year, the Eaton team recognizes one area student and rewards them with a $100 prize package. Nominations for the award are open to the public and can be made online at kearneyhub.com/starstudent.