 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Star Student of the Month: Madalyn Hanna at the Hanny Arram Center for Success
0 Comments
sponsored top story

Star Student of the Month: Madalyn Hanna at the Hanny Arram Center for Success

  • 0

Congratulations to Hanny Arram Center freshman Madalynn Hanna, named the Star Student of the Month by Eaton of Kearney!

Madalynn was nominated by teacher, Stacie Pearson.

Star Student of the Month: Madalynn Hanna

Mrs. Pearson recognized Madalynn for her passion, and that she "cares deeply, sets high expectations, and performs." Mrs. Pearson went on to say "Madalynn represents what learning and succeeding at the Hanny Arram Center for Success is all about. She has been a true leader at our school. Madalynn has embraced the academic and social-emotional growth opportunities available at our school and has gone above and beyond to reach her potential. Her intelligence and capability to succeed is evident daily through her work. Her commitment to her education is amazing, however she also finds many opportunities to show kindness to her classmates throughout the day. When Madalynn’s school day is over, she helps at her mother’s daycare where she is able to share her gifts with many young children. Madalynn is a young lady who is making a difference in our school and community."

Each month during the school year, the Eaton team recognizes one area student and rewards them with a $100 prize package. Nominations for the award are open to the public and can be made online at kearneyhub.com/starstudent.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: President Biden’s electric vehicle strategy

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News