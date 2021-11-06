Star Student of the Month: Kearney High School senior Isabelle Rich

Congratulations to Kearney High School senior Isabelle (Izzy) Rich, named the October Star Student of the Month by Eaton of Kearney!

Isabelle was nominated by Shar White. Shar recognized Isabelle for her passion, and that she “care deeply, sets high expectations, and performs.” Shar reported that, “Isabelle demonstrates great determination and fortitude. For the community she participates in the Hope Squad Suicide Prevention Club, volunteers at Jubilee Center, Northeast Elementary, and the World Theatre.

She is highly respected by peers, holding class officer positions and voted Class President for her Junior and Senior years. She loves learning and shows excellence as the Kearney High Student Ambassador, membership in the National Honor Society and maintaining a 4.0+ GPA while working a part-time job.”

Shar also mentioned Isabelle’s extracurricular activities, writing that, “Isabelle is a team player - participating in several Kearney High sports which require constant communication among team members and staff. She is involved in volleyball, basketball, track, and weightlifting.”

Each month during the school year, the Eaton team recognizes one area student and rewards them with a $100 prize package. Nominations for the award are open to the public and can be made online at kearneyhub.com/starstudent.