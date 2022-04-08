Star Student of the Month: Adam Binderup

Kenwood Elementary 2nd grader Adam Binderup, named the Star Student of the Month by Eaton of Kearney!

Mrs. Buss recognized Omar for being a learner, and that he is "curious, adaptable, and willing to share with others." Mrs. Buss reported that, " Adam is not your typical 2nd grader! He is a topnotch learner, classmate, and student. He picks things up quickly, gets his work done, and helps others who are struggling. He includes others and will help in any way he can.

Adam always has a smile on his face and a happy story to tell. He loves to spend time with his friends, camping with his family, and playing video games with his brother, Jack. He is such a wonderful addition to our 2nd grade classroom!!

Each month during the school year, the Eaton team recognizes one area student and rewards them with a $100 prize package. Nominations for the award are open to the public and can be made online at kearneyhub.com/starstudent.