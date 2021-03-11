Stained clothing believed to have started Kearney laundromat fire

KEARNEY — Clothing inside a dryer is believed to have combusted and started a fire Wednesday night at Village Cleaners in Kearney.

At 8:11 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to the laundromat at 2501 Third Ave. When firefighters arrived they found smoke coming from inside the building.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters extinguished the fire, which was contained to a commercial dryer, according to a KVFD news release. The investigation revealed clothing, possibly stained with oil or grease, ignited inside the drum of the dryer and started the dryer on fire.

The fire was reported by someone inside the laundromat. No structural damage or injuries were reported.

The dryer was a total loss. The laundromat is owned by Bob Meyer of Kearney, the report indicates.

Firefighters estimated damage at $8,500. Two engines, one ladder truck, a utility vehicle and 45 firefighters responded.