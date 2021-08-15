Staffing biggest problem for many Kearney daycare providers

KEARNEY — Day care centers in Kearney are facing a staffing shortage and adjusting their operations to meet the state’s staff-to-child requirements.Child care providers offered their reasons as to why they experience difficulties when filling staff positions.
Jim Decker, the owner and director of The Sugar & Spice Child Care Center, works longer hours with fewer breaks to make up for the lack of employees.
“I’m 66, so it’s getting to where it’s kind of wearing on me,” Decker said. “We keep getting people to apply, and then they will call us and set up a time, and then they’ll blow it off. I think we’ve set up two or three appointments, and they’ve made none of them.”
Decker said he thinks the staff shortage is due to some people choosing unemployment for the financial benefits.
Meanwhile, Shannon Schmidt, the owner of Cradles to Crayon Day Care Center, pointed to low wages as a reason for the lack of applicants.
“There’s a staff shortage, definitely, because the day cares can’t pay what even your fast food restaurants can pay,” Schmidt said. “They can go to McDonald’s for like $13 an hour. I do between $9.50 and $10.”
The Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center offers financial benefits through their partnership with UNK, such as tuition forgiveness for full-time staff members and 15 credit hours a year.
Nonetheless, the center also struggles to find employees for full-time positions.
“When it comes to lead positions, and teacher assistants, it is a little bit harder to get people in with that full-time, that consistency piece,” said Chelsea Bartling, the Plambeck Center director. “I think some of it is just competing with other centers and public schools, just with the pay as well as a number of people right now choosing to go different ways or trying something new.”
When a day care hires someone, the employer pays a fee for background checks and fingerprinting. If the employee backs out, the day care loses that money.
“What if they change their mind at the last minute, and I’ve spent that money and they never come and work for me?” said Danielle Frank, the owner of Smiling Faces Academy. “It’s kind of in our industry, and it’s just us trying to figure out how to manage that and still get people hired because if they had to wait three weeks to start with us, a lot of them want to start working within a week or so.”
The labor shortage has moved many children to day care waiting lists and parents scrambling for options.
“(The day care system) is not like any other business that can run short-staffed,” said Kassi Richards, the assistant director of Sonshine World. “We have laws saying you have to have this many staff for so many kids, and when we don’t have those staff, we have just turned families away. We can’t go over those numbers. It turns into a loss of income, loss of wages — becomes a big deal.”
In Nebraska, the Department of Human Health and Services sets ratios for children under the care of staff members. It’s 4-to-1 for children 6 weeks to 18 months in age, 6-to-1 for children 18 months to 3 years old, 10-to-1 for 3 year old children, 12-to-1 for children 4 to 5 years in age and 15-to-1 for children in kindergarten and older.
It’s simple — the number of staff members controls the number of enrolled children.
Richards said on their waiting list of 50-60 children, the infants of enrolled older siblings get priority at Sonshine World Daycare.
Darcy Bahensky was among the mothers seeking infant care when she moved with her 3-year-old and 1-year-old to Kearney.
“Because we were new to town, we weren’t grandfathered in anywhere,” Bahensky said.
“We would get on these wait lists, and they would say, ‘You’re number 12 on the list. Because of the pandemic, there’s this baby boom happening. There’s 12 people ahead of you because they have older siblings already in the program.’”
Bahensky isn’t alone in noticing an increase in births during the pandemic. Despite the staff shortage, some day care centers have room for infants as the new school year gets underway.
“I really do have openings for infants, and there’s going to be a huge demand,” said Danielle Frank, the owner of Smiling Faces Academy. “In January, February, March is when I’m seeing a lot of babies being born and needing care. As long as somebody reaches out to me, the conference will be able to have enough room to fill quite a few spots.”