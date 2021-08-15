Staffing biggest problem for many Kearney daycare providers

Nonetheless, the center also struggles to find employees for full-time positions.

“When it comes to lead positions, and teacher assistants, it is a little bit harder to get people in with that full-time, that consistency piece,” said Chelsea Bartling, the Plambeck Center director. “I think some of it is just competing with other centers and public schools, just with the pay as well as a number of people right now choosing to go different ways or trying something new.”

When a day care hires someone, the employer pays a fee for background checks and fingerprinting. If the employee backs out, the day care loses that money.

“What if they change their mind at the last minute, and I’ve spent that money and they never come and work for me?” said Danielle Frank, the owner of Smiling Faces Academy. “It’s kind of in our industry, and it’s just us trying to figure out how to manage that and still get people hired because if they had to wait three weeks to start with us, a lot of them want to start working within a week or so.”

The labor shortage has moved many children to day care waiting lists and parents scrambling for options.