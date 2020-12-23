Staff, residents at Kearney nursing home set to get vaccinations today

KEARNEY — Homestead of Kearney Assisted Living residents and staff members were to begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine starting today.

According to a Homestead press release, the county health department planned to administer the initial dose of the vaccine to half of Homestead’s staff and residents today. The second half will receive the initial vaccine dose on Monday.

Homestead leadership is grateful to be among the first receiving the vaccine.

“We feel so fortunate to be offering the vaccine to our residents and staff,” said Homestead Executive Director Gwen Jacobitz.

Homestead is home to 30 seniors and has roughly 30 staff members who will be offered the vaccine.

The health department will return on Jan. 20 and Jan. 25 to administer the second doses of the vaccine.