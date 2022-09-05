Stabbing, probation violation sends Kearney man to prison

KEARNEY — A Kearney man is serving eight to 15 years in prison for a 2021 stabbing, and violating his probation.

Brandon Jacobs, 39, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court for use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in the Sept. 16, 2021, incident. Judge John Marsh gave him 348 days credit for time already served in jail.

Jacobs also was sentenced to two additional years in prison, to be served following the stabbing sentence, after his probation was revoked in an unrelated 2019 case.

With good time, Jacobs could be eligible for parole in September 2025, and possibly discharged in March 2030.

Around 9 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2021, Kearney police were called to Kearney Regional Medical Center for a man with a stab wound to his arm. The investigation revealed earlier that morning the victim provided meth to Jacobs in a Kearney motel room.

The victim then drove Jacobs home where Jacobs started to “freak out” with a pocketknife in his hand. As the man tried to leave the area in his pickup Jacobs reached into the driver’s side window and stabbed the man in the upper left arm.

The man fled in the pickup, went back to a different Kearney motel where he was staying and was later taken to KRMC for treatment.

Two officers went to Jacobs’ house to try to arrest him on unrelated warrants and found Jacobs in the backyard where he fled from KPD. Police body camera footage showed Jacobs holding a gray knife in his hand, then above his head in a motion “like he was going to stab (the officer) to get away from being arrested,” records indicate.

Jacobs eventually was compliant with officers and taken into custody. Following a review of additional police body camera footage, records say officers seized a small bag of suspected meth from bushes near the house. A gray knife with blood also was located.

The victim was treated for his injuries and released.

Jacobs was taken to the law enforcement center, arrested and transported to the Buffalo County Jail.