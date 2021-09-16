 Skip to main content
Stabbing, assault in south Kearney sends one man to jail
Stabbing, assault in south Kearney sends one man to jail

KEARNEY — A suspect is in jail following a non-fatal stabbing Thursday morning.

Around 9:12 a.m. Kearney Police Department officers were called to a Kearney hospital for a man who had arrived by private vehicle with a stab wound, said a police news release.

Officers determined the the stabbing occurred outside a house in the 1700 block of First Avenue in south Kearney following a disturbance between two males. According to KPD, the initial investigation revealed the 40-year-old male victim suffered a non-life-threatening laceration to his upper arm.

The suspect was identified as Brandon J. Jacobs, 38, of Kearney. Officers located Jacobs a short time later near the house on First Avenue and arrested him in connection to the incident. 

He was arrested on suspicion of felony first degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, felon in possession of a deadly weapon, resisting arrest with a dangerous weapon, and obstructing a peace officer.

The investigation continues. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigator Garrels at the Kearney Police Department at 308-237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424, or by using the SeeSomething Send Something App.

