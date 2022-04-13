St. Paul educator to lead Kearney Public PK-5 education

KEARNEY — Sara Paider has been hired as the new Kearney Public Schools director of PK-5 education.

Paider is currently the principal at St. Paul Elementary School in St. Paul. She will replace Chelsea Feusner, who has taken a new position at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

“We are excited to welcome Mrs. Paider to the KPS team,” said Jason Mundorf, KPS associate superintendent who was recently named superintendent beginning in July. “Sara brings outstanding experience and knowledge to the position, and she is a respected leader in the PK-5 arena throughout the state. Sara is a skilled and proven leader who understands the complexity of teaching and learning in elementary and preschool classrooms, and we look forward to utilizing her expertise to continue to enhance our programming in these areas.”

Since 2013, Paider has served as the St. Paul Public Schools elementary principal, director of after-school programs and summer school, and co-leads the Crisis Response and Threat Assessment Teams. Prior to that, she was a kindergarten teacher, reading coach and head volleyball coach at Loup City Public Schools from 2007 to 2013. She was a kindergarten teacher and head volleyball coach at Gibbon Public Schools in 2006-07 and served as a preschool teacher at Central Nebraska Community Services in 2005-06.

”I am very excited about the opportunity to lead the staff, students and families at Kearney Public Schools as the director of PK-5 education,” said Paider. “KPS and the community of Kearney take great pride in their school system and work collaboratively to provide their students with a well-rounded education. I look forward to working with KPS staff to ensure all students are provided a top-notch educational experience. I am very grateful for this opportunity and am eager to continue to make a positive impact in education at Kearney Public Schools!”

Paider received her education specialist degree and a master of education in educational leadership from Doane College, a master of education in curriculum and instruction and a bachelor of science in education from Peru State College, and an associate of arts from North Platte Community College. She holds certifications in early childhood/elementary PK-6 teaching, a PK-12 principal endorsement and a superintendent certificate.

Paider was named the Nebraska Association of Elementary School Principals “Nebraska’s Outstanding New Principal” in 2015-16 and the “Boss of the Year” by the St. Paul Chamber of Commerce in 2015. She has served on the Nebraska Department of Education Early Childhood Transition Committee, St. Paul Early Childhood Foundation, St. Paul Teammates Mentoring Program, Nebraska Council of School Administrators and the Nebraska Association of Elementary School Principals.

Paider will bring her husband, Derek, and their three children — Leyton, Avery and Briggs.